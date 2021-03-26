Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of ExlService worth $40,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,214 shares of company stock worth $451,215 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

