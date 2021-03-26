Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.27% of Otter Tail worth $39,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 288.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

