Northern Trust Corp Has $39.18 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.09% of Boise Cascade worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

