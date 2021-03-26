Northern Trust Corp Has $39.79 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,399 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of HollyFrontier worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.