Northern Trust Corp Has $40.05 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Toll Brothers worth $40,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

