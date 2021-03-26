Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Smartsheet worth $39,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 120.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

