Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $39,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,166.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $995.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

