Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,108 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of Huazhu Group worth $40,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

