Northern Trust Corp Purchases 93,260 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Covetrus worth $39,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Raymond James upped their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.54 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

