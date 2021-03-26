Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $39,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $75.57 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.