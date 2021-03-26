Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,080 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Magnite worth $39,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

