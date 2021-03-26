Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,436 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Inphi worth $40,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inphi by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

Shares of IPHI opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.74. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

