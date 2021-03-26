Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,976 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $39,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,373,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,719,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

APLS opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

