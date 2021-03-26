Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,263 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 703,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Merit Medical Systems worth $39,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,938,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.