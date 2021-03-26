Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,582 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

