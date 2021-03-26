Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,573 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Mercury Systems worth $39,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $956,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

