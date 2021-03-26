Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,925 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.41% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $39,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

DRH stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

