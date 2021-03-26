Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,722 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.87% of Sanmina worth $38,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

