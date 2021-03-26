Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.33

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 6748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

