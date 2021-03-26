Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.50. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,671,797 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

