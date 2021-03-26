NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 145,138 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.