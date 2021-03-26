NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 145,138 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.