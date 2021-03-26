NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $14.04. NOV shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 5,369,753 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 730,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

