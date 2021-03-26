NuBits (USNBT) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One NuBits token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $3,295.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2,028.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

