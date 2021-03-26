Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nucor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after buying an additional 60,864 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,059 shares of company stock worth $6,618,337. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

