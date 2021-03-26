Nuggets (NUG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $3,114.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00059332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00233553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.00837118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

