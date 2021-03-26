Nut Tree Capital Management LP Invests $29.70 Million in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,700,000. iStar accounts for approximately 6.6% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.70% of iStar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,730. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.