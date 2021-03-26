Nut Tree Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 12.5% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Tenet Healthcare worth $55,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,805. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -409.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

