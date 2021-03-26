NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,037. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -307.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

