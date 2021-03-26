NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.
NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,037. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -307.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
