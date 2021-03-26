Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,687 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Parker-Hannifin worth $534,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.96 and its 200 day moving average is $258.34. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

