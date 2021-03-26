Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 259,515 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 259,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $590,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $330.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

