Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 506,900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of 3M worth $517,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $130.61 and a one year high of $193.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

