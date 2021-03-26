Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 854,654 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Micron Technology worth $565,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,954,000 after buying an additional 1,222,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

