Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $361,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.20 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

