Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.74% of Simon Property Group worth $453,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

