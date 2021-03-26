Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,039,561 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Automatic Data Processing worth $482,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

