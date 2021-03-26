Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 286,432 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of The Progressive worth $330,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

