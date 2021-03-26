Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 332,571 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Electronic Arts worth $485,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

