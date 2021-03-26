Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,371,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CVS Health worth $408,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

