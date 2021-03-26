Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972,023 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fiserv worth $380,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $122.95 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

