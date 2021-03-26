Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $304.19 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dollar General worth $304,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

DG opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

