Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $364.02 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 843,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Skyworks Solutions worth $364,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 248,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 110,632 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

