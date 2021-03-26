Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $381.30 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Crown worth $381,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $69,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

