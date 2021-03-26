Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $421.01 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,834 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Autodesk worth $421,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,155 shares of company stock worth $2,999,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $262.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 136.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.