Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $450.67 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Las Vegas Sands worth $450,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

