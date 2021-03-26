Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $460.99 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of International Business Machines worth $460,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $133.07 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

