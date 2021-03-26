Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $580.74 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Trane Technologies worth $580,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

