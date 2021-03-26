Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,228 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of CME Group worth $438,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.