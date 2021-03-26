Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 670,675 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,675 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Peloton Interactive worth $345,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,037 shares of company stock valued at $51,082,270. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

