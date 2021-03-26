Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Exxon Mobil worth $609,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

