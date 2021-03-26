Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,954,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Truist Financial worth $352,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

